Nancy Pelosi calls GOP tax cuts ‘pathetic’ but she’s actually describing the collapsed Dem narrative

By Doug Powers • January 11, 2018 06:10 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Remember when Nancy Pelosi warned of GOP tax bill “Armageddon” along with all the accompanying doom and gloom that made the guy in Ghostbusters describing what would happen if the proton streams were crossed sound understated?

Now that it’s clear most working Americans will be seeing more money in their paychecks, with some companies offering bonuses as a result of the relieved tax burden, Pelosi’s still weaving a narrative for the Dems:

“A number of bonuses — one of the bonuses was in a union contract and then they added a little more money to that. That same firm just told the employees they were going to be laying off 1,500 people and if they wanted to save their jobs, they could work 32 hours. In terms of the bonus that corporate America receives versus the crumbs they are giving to workers to put the schmooze on is so pathetic,” Pelosi said on Thursday in response to a question from The Daily Caller’s Kerry Picket. “And I would hope with their big advantage of bringing home at a very low rate that they would invest in infrastructure but our experience has been they will seek dividends and buy-backs. It is insignificant.”

Yes, Nancy Pelosi just accused somebody else of “putting the schmooze on,” which is sort of like Michael Moore calling you a slob:

A brief video interpretation of what’s happened to the Democrats’ tax bill narrative can be seen here.

Update:

There was a time that Pelosi didn’t consider a few dollars extra a week to be “crumbs”:

Today's agreement is a victory for the American people-they spoke out clearly & #40dollars each paycheck will make a difference. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 23, 2011

