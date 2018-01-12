Dems holding emergency tax bill ‘teach-ins’ to explain Armageddon delay
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Are you among those who are confused about why the GOP tax bill has been signed into law and yet life as we know it has not been wiped out as we were promised? House Democrats, at the behest of Nancy Pelosi, will spend part of the weekend explaining the anomaly to constituents while at the very least letting them know how the GOP screwed them over by allowing them to keep more of their own money:
Congressional Democrats will hold a series of “teach-ins” to celebrate the Martin Luther King holiday, hoping to rally Americans against the GOP’s tax bill as they seek to regain their legislative footing.
After ending 2017 on defense, watching from the sidelines as the GOP approved a landmark tax code overhaul and repealed a major portion of Obamacare, Democrats are vowing to try to push their agenda in 2018.
[…]
As for the Jan. 13 teach-ins, she said the goal will be to use the civil rights icon’s holiday to rally opposition to the tax overhaul, which she and fellow Democrats have labeled the “GOP tax scam.”
Roll tape on the Loony-Tron™:
In other words, Pelosi’s sending Dems out to put a fresh spin on their failed previous spin. No wonder she’s dizzy.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Nancy Pelosi calls GOP tax cuts ‘pathetic’ but she’s actually describing the collapsed Dem narrative
January 11, 2018 06:10 PM by Doug Powers
Fossil fool: NYC mayor sues Big Oil, Gore-ifies city pension funds
January 10, 2018 04:24 PM by Doug Powers
Schiff-ting narrative… Out: Russia collusion! In: Whatever, but Trump IS mentally unfit!
January 7, 2018 01:25 PM by Doug Powers
Uh oh, that tax bill ‘Armageddon’ Nancy Pelosi warned about is kicking in!
January 6, 2018 03:49 PM by Doug Powers
A couple questions about Bernie Sanders’ ‘patriotic millionaires’
January 4, 2018 07:14 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: Democrats, Politicians