Confirmed: Simone from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off had more reliable sources than ‘Fire and Fury’ author

By Doug Powers • January 14, 2018 11:43 AM

The book “Fire and Fury” has been shown to be little more than Resistance fan fiction, and with reported “sources” like these that’s putting it mildly (via Allahpundit at Hot Air):

Personally, I’ve enjoyed reading Wolff over the years. You can call him many things (see the preceding paragraph), but never dull. I do not know Wolff nor can I vouch for his credibility. Though I should add that a mutual acquaintance of ours, after spotting an anecdote he’d casually tossed off to Wolff turn up in Fire and Fury, reported this to me of Wolff’s seemingly slack methodology: “[He got it] from me, which I got from a woman on the beach in Florida, who heard it in a carpool line. Literally. I had no idea he was including it. That guy is a serious bullshit artist. Wow.”

Wow. Simone had more reliable sources than that in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off!

