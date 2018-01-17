Did You Know...

   

CNN’s chief WH drama queen no longer recognizes America after Trump orders him ‘out!’

January 17, 2018

**Written by Doug Powers

At the conclusion of a White House event this week, CNN’s Jim Acosta just couldn’t help but ask the president if he’s against countries that aren’t “white.” At that point, Trump told him to get “out.” This scene was so entertaining that popcorn should have been served:


After that, Acosta barely recognizes the country anymore!

The Tony Awards people need to add a “Best Media Drama Queens” category to honor their Resistance brethren in the DC Theater.

