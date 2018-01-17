CNN’s chief WH drama queen no longer recognizes America after Trump orders him ‘out!’
**Written by Doug Powers
At the conclusion of a White House event this week, CNN’s Jim Acosta just couldn’t help but ask the president if he’s against countries that aren’t “white.” At that point, Trump told him to get “out.” This scene was so entertaining that popcorn should have been served:
After that, Acosta barely recognizes the country anymore!
As I attempted to ask questions in Roosevelt Room of Trump, WH press aides shouted in my face to drown out my questions. I have never encountered that before.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2018
What occurred reminded me of something I would see in a different country. Certainly not at the WH. Certainly not in the U.S. https://t.co/hV6vPRe0p2
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2018
The Tony Awards people need to add a “Best Media Drama Queens” category to honor their Resistance brethren in the DC Theater.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Categories: Uncategorized