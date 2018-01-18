Dare to dream: Newsweek renews hope for Hillary fans

By Doug Powers • January 18, 2018 06:57 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Before beginning, if you like, cue up some suitable background music:

Well, you’ve got to give them points for wishful creativity — too bad those don’t transfer to swing state electoral votes:

Hillary Clinton could still become president if Russia probe finds conspiracy evidence https://t.co/7fH8dnVS0m pic.twitter.com/F3Wqea3bYC — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 18, 2018

Hahaha!

Given that there is “no mechanism in American law for a new election,” nor “a mechanism for correcting the criminal results of the previous election,” Ryan ought to nominate “the person defeated by the treason of his own party, and then step aside, and let her become President,” Lessig went on to say. On Wednesday, Lessig told Newsweek this scenario was still a possibility.

Hillary’s biggest fans and the liberal media react to the news:

