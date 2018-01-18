Did You Know...

   

Dare to dream: Newsweek renews hope for Hillary fans

Share
By Doug Powers  •  January 18, 2018 06:57 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Before beginning, if you like, cue up some suitable background music:

Well, you’ve got to give them points for wishful creativity — too bad those don’t transfer to swing state electoral votes:

Hahaha!

Given that there is “no mechanism in American law for a new election,” nor “a mechanism for correcting the criminal results of the previous election,” Ryan ought to nominate “the person defeated by the treason of his own party, and then step aside, and let her become President,” Lessig went on to say.

On Wednesday, Lessig told Newsweek this scenario was still a possibility.

Hillary’s biggest fans and the liberal media react to the news:

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Hillary Clinton,Media
Printer Friendly

Dems boycotting Trump SOTU might leave some empty seat opportunity for GOP

January 16, 2018 10:53 AM by Doug Powers

Seat fillers

Schiff-ting narrative… Out: Russia collusion! In: Whatever, but Trump IS mentally unfit!

January 7, 2018 01:25 PM by Doug Powers

Like a Roomba for phony election loss excuses

Shocker: Guess what else was on Anthony Weiner’s laptop (Update: But HOW?)

December 30, 2017 04:08 PM by Doug Powers

There but for the grace of Comey

SNL cast member proves Trump wrong to call show biased by getting a Hillary tattoo

December 16, 2017 04:10 PM by Doug Powers

The comedy never stops

The Schiff’s hitting the fan

December 12, 2017 01:35 PM by Doug Powers

Dem narrative broken record


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, Donald Trump