Dianne Feinstein: ‘People die’ when gov’t shuts down. Will she vote against shutdown? Meh, not sure

By Doug Powers • January 19, 2018 08:29 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Apparently Sen. Dianne Feinstein didn’t get the memo from her own party that everybody’s already been killed by the repeal of Obama-era net neutrality rules and the passage of the GOP tax bill and there’s nobody left. In spite of that, she’s now warning that if there’s a government shutdown, there will be additional fatalities:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein warned Wednesday that when the federal government shuts down “people die, accidents happen” and it’s hard to assess what the impact will be when “necessary functions cease.” The California Democrat made the stark comments in a Capitol Hill hallway interview as she left a caucus lunch where the standoff with Republicans over a government funding bill — known as a continuing resolution or CR — was discussed.

Since “people die” because of government shutdowns, how does Feinstein plan to vote?

Feinstein said she had not made her mind up about whether to vote for the measure.

Everybody has their priorities, and protecting illegal immigrants is the congressional Dems #1 concern apparently.

We’ll have to wait and see what Feinstein decides about the fate of many lives, but I have my suspicions:

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe