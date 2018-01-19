Insane: Calif. AG threatens legal action against employers who help feds take action on illegals
**Written by Doug Powers
Trump could have guaranteed himself re-election if he would have told Jeff Sessions to have this lawless “law enforcement” official arrested during his announcement that federal laws don’t apply to his state:
The state’s top cop issued a warning to California employers Thursday that businesses face legal repercussions, including fines up to $10,000, if they assist federal immigration authorities with a potential widespread immigration crackdown.
“It’s important, given these rumors that are out there, to let people know – more specifically today, employers – that if they voluntarily start giving up information about their employees or access to their employees in ways that contradict our new California laws, they subject themselves to actions by my office,” state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a news conference. “We will prosecute those who violate the law.”
Becerra’s warning comes as fears spread of mass workplace raids following reports that immigration agents plan to target Northern California communities for deportations due in part to the state’s “sanctuary” law, which seeks to restrict local law enforcement agencies’ ability to cooperate with immigration authorities.
What’ll he charge employers with? Assisting federal law enforcement?
This is insane:
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says "we will prosecute" employers who help federal immigration authorities as they seek to enforce immigration laws. pic.twitter.com/h0ujvBWLok
— Ryan Saavedra ?? (@RealSaavedra) January 18, 2018
