Did You Know...

   

Prog-tastic: Calif. Dems want state to tax businesses federal tax cut savings

Share
By Doug Powers  •  January 21, 2018 09:44 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Probably the most pathetic part of this is the assumption the money belonged to the state in the first place while blaming Trump for forcing them to take extra measures re-confiscate the wealth for re-distribution by progressives:

California lawmakers are targeting the expected windfall that companies in the state would see under the federal tax overhaul with a bill that would require businesses to turn over half to the state.

A proposed Assembly Constitutional Amendment by Assemblymen Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, and Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, would create a tax surcharge on California companies making more than $1 million so that half of their federal tax cut would instead go to programs that benefit low-income and middle-class families.

“Trump’s tax reform plan was nothing more than a middle-class tax increase,” Ting said in a statement. “It is unconscionable to force working families to pay the price for tax breaks and loopholes benefiting corporations and wealthy individuals. This bill will help blunt the impact of the federal tax plan on everyday Californians by protecting funding for education, affordable health care, and other core priorities.”

Democrats are like Roombas perpetually set to “sniff out and take away somebody else’s money.”

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Donald Trump,Politics
Printer Friendly

Dems boycotting Trump SOTU might leave some empty seat opportunity for GOP

January 16, 2018 10:53 AM by Doug Powers

Seat fillers

Confirmed: Simone from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off had more reliable sources than ‘Fire and Fury’ author

January 14, 2018 11:43 AM by Doug Powers

Credibility

Hawaii Dem Rep. REALLY conflicted about how Trump should respond to N. Korea

January 14, 2018 10:03 AM by Doug Powers

Plus: Super brilliant actors blame Trump for missile warning error

Dems holding emergency tax bill ‘teach-ins’ to explain Armageddon delay

January 12, 2018 03:44 PM by Doug Powers

Spinning the spin

‘Fire and Fury’ author also apparently a heck of a mind reader

January 9, 2018 11:54 AM by Doug Powers

Resistance porn & little more


Categories: Donald Trump, Media, Media Bias