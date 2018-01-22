Shocker: FBI was ‘unable to preserve and retrieve’ some texts from Trump-hating agent

By Doug Powers • January 22, 2018 05:28 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Here’s your TOTAL COINCIDENCE of the last couple years:

The Justice Department has turned over to Congress additional text messages involving an FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team following the discovery of derogatory comments about President Donald Trump. But the department also said in a letter to lawmakers that its record of messages sent to and from the agent, Peter Strzok, was incomplete because the FBI, for technical reasons, had been unable to preserve and retrieve about five months’ worth of communications.

[…]

But, according to the letter, the FBI told the department that its system for retaining text messages sent and received on bureau phones had failed to preserve communications between Strzok and Page over a five-month period between Dec. 14, 2016, and May 17, 2017. May 17 was the date that Mueller was appointed as special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation.

Geez, in 2016, the FBI were experts at surveilling everybody except their own agents, apparently. They must have employed Hillary’s tech people during that time, hence the “lost” information.

This part was no doubt probably mentioned by Loretta Lynch to Bill Clinton on a Phoenix airport tarmac before the election:

Strzok said in a July 1 text message that the timing of Lynch’s announcement “looks like hell.” And Page appears to mockingly refer to Lynch’s decision to accept the FBI’s conclusion in the case as a “real profile in courag(e) since she knows no charges will be brought.”

There was never actually a serious investigation into Team Clinton’s shenanigans, and the fix was in from the get-go — and Hillary STILL couldn’t beat Trump.

******

Final note: It’s been my pleasure — not to mention an incredible honor — to offer commentary at MM.com for many years, but the time has come to move on, so this is my final post here. I want to thank Michelle and her husband Jesse for their incredible generosity and support over the years. It’s been a LOT of fun and I hope those of you reading had at least half as much fun as I did writing. If you’re interested in keeping up with what I have to say I’ll be posting my personal commentary and occasional sophomoric wisecracks at DougPowers.com.

Take care.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe