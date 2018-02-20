The war on JROTC resurrected…by unhinged liberal media

By Michelle Malkin • February 20, 2018 12:49 AM

I’ve chronicled the radical Left’s war on JROTC and campus recruiters for years. Now, the war has been taken up by “mainstream” media journalists recklessly inciting hatred of one of the nation’s most effective youth leadership programs.

Shame, shame, shame:

Have the editors of the @NYDailyNews, @AP, & @NYTimes lost their minds and souls? Not that they had much left to lose.

These young heroes, their JROTC trainers, and all of their supporters, including YES the @NRA, are are part of the solution NOT the problem. ~@MichelleMalkin pic.twitter.com/3ls9CKyg9v — CRTV (@CRTV) February 19, 2018

It’s one thing for gun control extremists and Democrat demagogues to wage war on the NRA.

It’s quite another for supposedly objective newspapers to use their front pages to incite collective, blanket hatred against law-abiding gun owners and smear one of the nation’s oldest and largest youth programs: the JROTC.

Look at this New York Daily News cover.

The Florida shooting suspect was on an NRA-funded school rifle team https://t.co/6pZqrtZMRD An early look at Saturday's front… pic.twitter.com/kqi7fd6G9J — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 17, 2018

It’s only February but this has to rank as one of the most vile pieces of liberal media propaganda of the year. “Trained by the NRA,” the sensational trash tabloid cover reads, with a menacing photo of the Parkland Florida school shooter, who “excelled in marksmanship program sponsored by gun group.”

The Associated Press, fresh off of admitting it had been duped into falsely reporting that the Parkland shooter was a member of a white supremacist group, plunged right back into propaganda spreading with its own anti-Second Amendment, fear-mongering attack:

White nationalist appears to have lied to the AP, other news outlets when he claimed that Florida school-shooting suspect was a member of his group. https://t.co/E09NtwL5qF — The Associated Press (@AP) February 17, 2018

AP Exclusive: Florida school shooting suspect competed with an air-rifle marksmanship team supported by an NRA grant. https://t.co/4TWKuUIgjV — The Associated Press (@AP) February 16, 2018

The Fishwrap of Record dutifully regurgitated the AP slime with a similar, instigating headline.

This program painted as so unforgivably sinister by left-wing media is the Junior Reserve Officers Training Program—created by Congress and signed into law by Democrat president Woodrow Wilson. More than 314,000 high school and middle school students of all races, creeds, and socioeconomic backgrounds benefit from the character education, community service, and leadership training offered by nearly 4000 JROTC instructors who are retired from active duty, reserve duty, or National Guard Army service.

Thanks to their JROTC training, two students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School helped save lives by shielding their classmates with Kevlar sheets. Another JROTC student, 15-year-old Peter Wang, sacrificed his life while holding the door open while helping usher classmates to safety. He was wearing his JROTC uniform when he died.

It is with broken hearts that Sunrise Post 365 & Stoneman Douglas JROTC shares the loss of our soaring eagles! We honor them, and will miss their courage, tenacity, and their smiles! Cadet Peter Wang, Cadet Martin Duque, and Cadet Alaina Petty. May they always soar high! pic.twitter.com/eg0TKprzMV — sunrisepost365 (@sunrisepost365) February 18, 2018

Have the editors of the NY Daily News, AP, and New York Times lost their minds and souls? Not that they had much left to lose. These young heroes, their JROTC trainers, and all of their supporters, including YES the NRA, are are part of the solution NOT the problem. Baselessly attacking a program that instills discipline, respect, comraderie, and responsibility is reckless journalism and an incitement to the very violence that gun grabbers claim to oppose.