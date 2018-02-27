Broward County school district’s corruption runs deep: Grand jury report blasts “culture of misfeasance and malfeasance”

By Michelle Malkin • February 27, 2018 10:51 PM

Negligence, incompetence, and inattention to the core mission of education and ensuring students’ safety don’t just spring out of nowhere.

Here is a stunning 2011 state grand jury report on the dysfunctional Broward County school district and school board that provides a backdrop to Robert Runcie’s underwhelming response to the Stoneman Douglas school shooting on his watch. Runcie, an Arne Duncan lackey who landed in Florida after mediocre stints in the Chicago Public Schools, was hired to clean up the mess outlined by the grand jury report. But as the report makes clear, “malefeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance” on the Democrat-dominated school board and within top management at the district is “longstanding”–so longstanding that two previous grand juries had also addressed the problems.

In fact, the grand jury concluded: “The culture of misfeasance and malfeasance at the school district is so deeply ingrained, so longstanding and so severe that we believe [employees who blow the whistle] will either be subsumed into the existing culture or drummed out of the District as soon as current attention is diverted from the Board and District.”

Prophetic grand jury warning: “Bad habits and corrupt practices often return when the light of inquiry is turned off.”

Read the whole thing: