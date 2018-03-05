Missing Marizela: Seven years

By Michelle Malkin • March 5, 2018 07:27 AM

Longtime readers may remember that on this day seven years ago, my cousin Marizela (“Em Em) Perez went missing near her college campus at the University of Washington in Seattle. The shock and horror never wear off.

The investigation is at a standstill. But our Find Marizela website is still up.

Someone somewhere might remember something or see something that could provide clues.

So I’m reposting Marizela’s missing person flyer:

And videos of her last known whereabouts:

Marizela is one of thousands of missing persons in the NAMUS database. Please keep Marizela and her parents in your prayers–and if you know something, please contact the Seattle Police Department.

