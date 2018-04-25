Meet Michelle Malkin at the Manhattan Film Festival
My “Michelle Malkin Investigates” team is excited to be screening our episode, “Railroaded: Surviving Wrongful Convictions” at the Manhattan Film Festival this Sunday, April 29, 6pm at the Cinema Village.
You can buy tickets here.
You can also sign up at CRTV for a chance to win two FREE tickets here.
There will be a panel discussion following the screening with exonerees, exoneration lawyers, and family members.
I look forward to meeting readers/viewers in the NYC area!
***
Here’s my Fox and Friends appearance from this morning with a preview of the screening:
