Did You Know...

   

Meet Michelle Malkin at the Manhattan Film Festival

Share
By Michelle Malkin  •  April 25, 2018 07:26 AM

My “Michelle Malkin Investigates” team is excited to be screening our episode, “Railroaded: Surviving Wrongful Convictions” at the Manhattan Film Festival this Sunday, April 29, 6pm at the Cinema Village.

You can buy tickets here.

You can also sign up at CRTV for a chance to win two FREE tickets here.

There will be a panel discussion following the screening with exonerees, exoneration lawyers, and family members.

I look forward to meeting readers/viewers in the NYC area!

***

Here’s my Fox and Friends appearance from this morning with a preview of the screening:

Posted in: Daniel Holtzclaw,Worthy Causes
Printer Friendly

Science, secrecy, and lies in Oklahoma

February 13, 2018 11:55 PM by Michelle Malkin

Holtzclaw update: Parole hearing, secret hearings, and conflicts galore

February 7, 2018 09:32 PM by Michelle Malkin

Pyongyang on the Prairie, Part 3: All in OCPD’s Crime Lab Family

January 5, 2018 08:56 AM by Michelle Malkin

Pyongyang on the Prairie, Part Two

December 18, 2017 03:55 PM by Michelle Malkin

Pyongyang on the Prairie, Part One

December 5, 2017 08:47 PM by Michelle Malkin


Categories: Daniel Holtzclaw