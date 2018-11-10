By Michelle Malkin • November 10, 2018 02:30 PM

Say “No” to Nanny Bloomberg

by Michelle Malkin

No matter how politically fractured the nation may seem, I believe that liberty-loving citizens of all ideologies can unite and agree:

Billionaire Nanny Michael Bloomberg — the soda-taxing, gun-grabbing, snack-attacking control freak — should keep his nose out of our lives and out of the 2020 presidential race.

On the eve of the midterms, the former New York City mayor dumped $5 million into a self-serving ad bashing President Donald Trump, promoting Democrats, decrying border enforcement and preaching about a “higher purpose” in Washington.

Bloomberg has cast himself as the great healer of the political divide, calling for us to transcend labels, “offer solutions” and “work together” with “calm reasoning” and “opened hands” instead of “hysterics,” “fearmongering” and “pointed fingers.”

Take your phony olive branch and shove it.

It was a hysterical Bloomberg who divisively blamed the 2010 Times Square bomb attack on “somebody with a political agenda that doesn’t like the health care bill or something” — demonizing Tea Party activists who had risen up against Obamacare — when the real culprit turned out to be a Pakistan-born jihadist on a mission to avenge Muslims and fight foreign infidels.

“Words matter,” the high-minded Bloomberg lectures Trump. But he had no problem flippantly mocking gun-owners in Colorado Springs and Pueblo as poor, uneducated hillbillies who lived in backwater holes “where I don’t think there’s roads. It’s as far rural as you can get.”

Snotty Bloomberg was nursing massive ego wounds after dumping $350,000 into an unsuccessful effort to stop voters in my adopted home state from recalling radical, anti-Second Amendment state legislators. The grass-roots gun rights groups were outspent 7-to-1 by Bloomie and his minions — and still overcame the outside influence and celebrity attacks on our sovereignty.

So, who exactly are Bloomberg’s constituents? No, not hard-working Americans in flyover country yearning for a government that leaves them alone to decide how to run their lives, enhance their liberty and pursue happiness. No, Bloomberg champions the party of Do As I Say, Not As I Do-ism. He crusades for public transportation from the back seat of a plush SUV. He battles against climate change while flying to Davos and Paris in private jets. He rails against junk food for everyone else while scarfing down Cheez-Its during media interviews about his trans-fat ban.

Liberal media supporters who have touted a potential Bloomberg presidential run for the past 10 years cast him as a middle-of-the-road moderate. But how can you be a “centrist” when you have no center? He was a registered Republican when it was convenient, and then a Democrat, and then an independent, and then a Democrat again. He has bleated about “bipartisanship” at various summits and pooh-bah parties over the years. But his party identification is where his money is: He spent nearly $30 million on Democratic House races this year alone.

Bloomberg is Chauncey Gardiner with a mega-bank account and an insatiable appetite for using his money and power to tell his fellow human beings what’s best for them. He wants government to interfere in every aspect of our lives, while abandoning its core function: protecting our borders and controlling who gets in, who stays in and who should be kicked out.

When politicians bloviate about a “higher purpose,” it’s time to watch your wallets, hide the kids and lock your doors (front, back and refrigerator).