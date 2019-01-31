Conservatives: Don’t fall all over yourself defending Howard Schultz

By Michelle Malkin • January 31, 2019 07:51 AM

As longtime readers know, I have been a staunch defender of the free market and job creators for my entire career.

My book, “Who Built That,” was a passionate defense of American entrepreneurs in the face of the Obama-era war on wealth.

Now, Starbucks founder Howard Schultz is facing the progressives’ backlash against billionaires:

“I’ve also been criticized for being a billionaire,” Schultz said Wednesday. “Let’s talk about that. I’m self-made. I grew up in the project in Brooklyn, New York. I thought that was the American dream, the aspiration of America. You’re going to criticize me for — for being successful when in my company over the last 30 years, the only company in America that gave comprehensive health insurance, equity in the form of stock options, and free college tuition? And Elizabeth Warren wants to criticize me for being successful?”

I’ve noticed some conservatives expressing sympathy for his plight. My feeling is more of schadenfreude.

Don’t forget: Schultz, like so many other liberal CEOs, has pandered to progressives and thrown non-leftist customers under the bus by grandstanding on guns and open borders. He attempted to mollify SJWs by shutting down all his stores for racial bias training. And he has wavered on his position on tax cuts.

Can’t say I’m shedding tears watching him getting eaten alive and dividing the social justice wing he has tried to ally himself with for years. In fact, I’ll enjoy watching the spectacle sipping a piping hot non-Starbucks beverage and raising a toast to the intramural catfight.