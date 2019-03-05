Did You Know...

   

Missing Marizela: Eight years

By Michelle Malkin  •  March 5, 2019

Eight years ago today, my cousin Marizela (“Em Em”) Perez disappeared from her college campus at the University of Washington in Seattle. I am sad to report that there is still no news on her whereabouts. Last summer, I finally received some documents in reply to a public records request about her case. But nothing in the file shed light on any potential investigative leads.

The Find Marizela website is still up.

Here’s Marizela’s missing person flyer:

marizelaFlyer

Here are videos of her last known whereabouts:

Marizela is one of thousands of missing persons in the NAMUS database. Please keep Marizela and her parents in your prayers–and if you know something, please contact the Seattle Police Department.

Lahat ay magiging maayos.

