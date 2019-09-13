Did You Know...

   

Live from Montgomery County Md.: Stop Sanctuary, Stand With ICE, End Open Borders

By Michelle Malkin  •  September 13, 2019 07:26 AM

This is what peaceful, patriotic citizens in Maryland are up against:

I will be joining grass-roots patriots, Larry O’Connor, and special guests at 11am today on the steps of the Montgomery County, Md. government complex in Rockville.

Stay tuned for live coverage.

