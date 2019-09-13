Live from Montgomery County Md.: Stop Sanctuary, Stand With ICE, End Open Borders
This is what peaceful, patriotic citizens in Maryland are up against:
Here is the full force… pic.twitter.com/sCdt3V5KJL
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 13, 2019
Anti-immigrant groups are organizing a rally in support of ICE in Montgomery County. Stand up against hate and in solidarity with our immigrant communities. Join this counter-protest on Friday at 10:30 am in Rockville. See FB event link for more info: https://t.co/EVvMYfAOlm pic.twitter.com/t27mQBc7Ip
— Montgomery County DSA (@MoCo_DSA) September 10, 2019
No rape
No fear
Illegal alien criminals are
NOT welcome here https://t.co/aJAkV6B3F6
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) September 12, 2019
I will be joining grass-roots patriots, Larry O’Connor, and special guests at 11am today on the steps of the Montgomery County, Md. government complex in Rockville.
Stay tuned for live coverage.
