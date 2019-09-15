#StandWithICE Aurora, Colorado – Part 2
|Tweet
Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 AM – 2 PM MDT
3130 Oakland St, Aurora, CO 80010-1502, United States
Coloradans, come join the next #StandWithICE support rally. SJW groups are marching on the facility, so it’s time to show up again.
Join fellow patriots State Representative Patrick Neville, Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams, and me at the Aurora ICE facility to show our support for the men and women who protect American sovereignty!
More info here for those still on Facebook.
Help spread the word.
Related from Randy Corporon: “Why I publicly supported Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials”
Live from Montgomery County Md.: Stop Sanctuary, Stand With ICE, End Open Borders
September 13, 2019 07:26 AM by Michelle Malkin
Get Off the Sidelines: #StandWithICE
August 28, 2019 07:17 AM by Michelle Malkin
Open Borders Inc.: Who’s Funding the Wicked War on ICE?
August 14, 2019 11:40 AM by Michelle Malkin
Defund Lutherans for Open Borders Now! 7/20/19 UPDATE: LCMS considers resolution to “commend” LIRS at international convention
July 17, 2019 08:20 AM by Michelle Malkin
Question: Did Ilhan Omar commit federal tax fraud?
June 6, 2019 03:22 PM by Michelle Malkin
Categories: Immigration