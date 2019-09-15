StandWithICE Aurora, Colorado – Part 2

By Michelle Malkin • September 15, 2019 08:05 PM

Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 AM – 2 PM MDT

3130 Oakland St, Aurora, CO 80010-1502, United States

Coloradans, come join the next #StandWithICE support rally. SJW groups are marching on the facility, so it’s time to show up again.

Join fellow patriots State Representative Patrick Neville, Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams, and me at the Aurora ICE facility to show our support for the men and women who protect American sovereignty!

More info here for those still on Facebook.

Help spread the word.

Related from Randy Corporon: “Why I publicly supported Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials”